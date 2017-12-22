Chris Cornell Honoured With New UCLA Scholarship

We’ve yet to see the full extent of Chris Cornell’s legacy, but his wife Vicky has been working hard to make sure it’s honoured. A new scholarship at the UCLA School of Law has been named after the former Soundgarden frontman.

The Chris Cornell Scholarship consists of $1 Million to help support law students at UCLA. Friends and colleagues of Cornell joined his widow Vicky to create the financial award that acknowledges his “commitment to justice, human rights and advocacy for those in need.”

Vicky Cornell also said “My husband and I agreed that given the opportunity of education, people have the power to change the world…”

Sounds like a great step in honouring the late, great Chris Cornell.

(Exclaim!)