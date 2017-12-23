Noel Gallagher Puts Guns N’ Roses On Blast

Just days after Liam Gallagher announced that all was good in the world of the punching-bag brothers from Oasis, Noel has gone off on Guns N’ Roses.

In an interview with Music Feeds, Noel Gallagher was asked about the potential of an Oasis reunion and if he ever thinks about or misses his old band. Unsurprisingly, the answer was no. But when poised with the possibility that it could be good for Oasis, similar to Guns N’ Roses reuniting for some good old “conquering the world” success, Noel Gallagher had a bit more to say.

“Well, if Axl Rose or Slash or any of those guys were as good as me, they wouldn’t f—in’ be in Guns N’ Roses.”

Not sure what Noel’s on about here, but it could be the impending Christmas reunion with his brother Liam that has him talking all sorts of crazy.

(CoS)