2017 Was Not The Year Of Rock ‘N’ Roll

Nielsen’s Year-End Report has been released…and it doesn’t look like rock music made much of an impact for the MAJORITY in 2017. The annual report shows us consumer trends and behaviors that give us a pretty decent idea of what people liked.

And for the first time ever…Rock has been dethroned by Hip-Hop as the most consumed genre.

The 10 most consumed artists were mostly from Hip-Hop. 8 in fact. The other 2 were Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran…who aren’t even close to being Rock ‘N’ Roll.

Check out this screencap of the data specific to rock music:

What we see is that Imagine Dragons were clearly the biggest “new” band in rock music for 2017. Twenty One Pilots 2016 success seeped into 2017 and the newest Metallica album continued to do well.

What’s interesting is that we saw new albums from bands like Queens of the Stone Age and the Foo Fighters, but they’re nowhere to be seen. Maybe in next year’s Year-End Report.

(CoS)