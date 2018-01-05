Canadians Love Vinyl Records

For the 7th straight year, Canadians proved that buying vinyl records is more popular than ever. The data comes from Neilsen’s year-end report, which provides stats on what, how and how much music Canadians consume. 2017 saw Canada’s highest yearly vinyl sales…up 21.8% when compared to 2016.

The best-selling vinyl in Canada was Ed Sheeran’s Divide, and albums from the Beatles and Pink Floyd also made the top 5.

Streaming, which could be considered the complete opposite of owning your music in a physical format, grew by 70.9% since 2016. Digital sales fell, but digital consumption increased.

So basically, people are either streaming, or spinning wax. What a world.

(Exclaim!)