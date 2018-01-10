New Jack White Has Arrived

After what felt like an eternity (Jack White fan here), we finally have two song-length tastes of the new album from Jack White.

We now know that the record will be called Boarding House Reach, previously described by White as a “bizarre one”, and “good gardening music or roofing music or, you know, back-alley stabbing music.” We’re not exactly sure what that means, but gardening would probably be even better to any Jack White song.

Jack White has released two tracks from Boarding House Reach, “Connected By Love” and “Respect Commander”. You can listen to both below.

And while we don’t know the release date of the new album, Jack White has already been listed on a number of music festivals in 2018…could that also mean upcoming Alberta dates?