Eric Clapton Discusses State Of Health

To some, Eric Clapton is one of the best, if not THE best. But we haven’t heard or seen much of him these last few years. You may remember that back in 2016, Clapton announced he was suffering from nerve damage that affected his guitar playing.

A new interview with BBC 2 has him detailing other problems he’s been having that would make it very difficult for any musician to write, record, perform and even practice. He says that at the age of 72, he’s going deaf. This comes after a tinnitus diagnosis – on top of the fact that his hands aren’t what they used to be.

As Clapton explains it, “I have to get on the bottom of the ladder every time I play guitar, just to tune it…”.

Definitely a shame to see someone so talented lose control over his abilities to play the guitar, but the upcoming documentary Life in 12 Bars, which details Clapton’s career will be a great reminder of the impact he had on music.

(CoS)