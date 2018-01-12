The Tragically Hip Get Higher And Higher

You may recall that back in 2017, members of the Tragically Hip announced a business partnership with Canadian medical marijuana producer Newstrike.

And thanks to a possible acquisition deal that should see Newstrike merge with licensed producer CanniMed Therapeutics, the Tragically Hip are about to make some money. A lot of money.

The Hip are labelled as creative partners and shareholders in Newstrike, and apparently own a 5.4% stake…which is estimated to be worth $39 million. Speaking on the deal, guitarist Rob Baker said the merger “will create shareholder value and a formidable force in the Canadian cannabis market for many decades to come.”

(Exclaim!)