Dolores O’ Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, has passed away at the age of 46. The death has been confirmed by a publicist who said O’ Riordan was in London doing some recording. The cause of death has not yet been announced.

The Cranberries, from Limerick Ireland, had several hits through the 90’s and beyond including Dreams, Linger, Zombie, Ode To My Family & more.