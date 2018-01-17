Kid Rock To Play NHL All-Star Game, Fans Don’t Like It!

The NHL has announced the entertainment for the annual All Star game held this year in Tampa Bay, and most people don’t seem that excited. KID ROCK will perform during the 2nd intermission of the game January 28th.
Fans have called Kid Rock out as sexist, racist, & a homophobe. Many have noted disdain for Rock being a huge supporter of President Donald Trump. For the most part, the NHL has avoided any political issues unlike the NFL, so this may seem a risky move.
People were also quick to point out that Kid Rock has not been a relevant artist in nearly a decade. Why not get someone fresh, that could bring in a new audience?
Either way, regular folk & celebrities alike were quick to call out the NHL on Twitter…check these out!
I've never seen @NHL fans more united than they are right now in hating the announcement that Kid Rock is playing the #NHLAllStar game.— Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 17, 2018
I just hope Kid Rock brings the rest of the Traveling Wilburys with him when he plays the @NHL All Star Game pic.twitter.com/HQ2AM8jro9— Rob Hoadley (@robhoadley) January 17, 2018
Nobody chooses #KidRock for their event; they settle for Kid Rock when they can't get anyone else for the money they're offering. #NHLAllStar— Ed the Sock (@EdtheSock) January 17, 2018
artists the nhl could have booked for all star weekend instead of kid rock:— aspiring bachelor contestant (@goalietandem) January 17, 2018
- literally any elvis impersonator
- the jonas brothers
- the ghost of frank sinatra
- a roomba with an ipod attached to it
NHL: Why don't any women, minorities, or people under 40 watch our sport?— Mike (@DeetoDC) January 17, 2018
Also NHL: Let's book Kid Rock to be the main entertainment for our biggest event of the year!!