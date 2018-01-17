Kid Rock To Play NHL All-Star Game, Fans Don’t Like It!

The NHL has announced the entertainment for the annual All Star game held this year in Tampa Bay, and most people don’t seem that excited. KID ROCK will perform during the 2nd intermission of the game January 28th.

Fans have called Kid Rock out as sexist, racist, & a homophobe. Many have noted disdain for Rock being a huge supporter of President Donald Trump. For the most part, the NHL has avoided any political issues unlike the NFL, so this may seem a risky move.

People were also quick to point out that Kid Rock has not been a relevant artist in nearly a decade. Why not get someone fresh, that could bring in a new audience?

Either way, regular folk & celebrities alike were quick to call out the NHL on Twitter…check these out!