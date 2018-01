Way back in 2017, Muse singer/guitarist Matt Bellamy and drummer Dominick Howard formed a Beatles cover band with Miles Kane of the Last Shadow Puppets. They call themselves Dr.Pepper’s Jaded Hearts Club Band. They performed a small gig for fans this past weekend, and welcomed none other than Paul McCartney to the stage for a surprise performance of “Helter Skelter.” McCartney joined in on vocals for the cover, which was documented on Matt Bellamy’s Instagram. Check it out below.

Just did Macca with Macca #walkinglegend A post shared by Matt Bellamy (@mattbellamy) on Jan 16, 2018 at 9:48pm PST

(Billboard)