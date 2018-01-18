Is Johnny Depp Joining Marilyn Manson’s Band?

It’s no secret that Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp are friends, with Depp appearing in two of the shock-rocker’s music videos from his new album Heaven Upside Down. And… Marilyn Manson recently fired his guitarist for allegations of sex abuse, so he’s definitely looking for someone to fill the spot. That empty slot on stage could belong to Captain Jack Sparrow.

Footage of Depp playing guitar as well as his tour dates and an album with the super-group Hollywood Vampires (Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Duff McKagan) proves he can probably do it too.

But who’s decision is it? Manson? Depp? The fans?

Johnny Depp is considering a position on guitar. Sound great? — Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) January 17, 2018

If it happens, I just hope Depp rocks his Pirates costume instead of the typical Manson get-up. – Patrick

(Exclaim!)