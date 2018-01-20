Are Guns N’ Roses Ready To Hit The Studio?

This could be a hoax, but it’s straight from an anonymously-run entertainment gossip site that has an incredible track record of being right.

Crazy Days and Nights is a website that has spent years exposing the good and bad stories from the world of entertainment. Just this week a (kind of) cryptic blog post appeared about a band taking their reunion to the next level by hitting the studio.

“This permanent A list rock group has apparently agreed to do something they said they’d never, ever do. Make another record with (most of) the original lineup. They just signed a deal with one of the top five most famous producers of all time to take the helm of the project. Among his stipulations was that every member of the band cede control to the producer, and if any single one member of the band departs or screws up? It is over. According to one member, no more half-hearted collaborative efforts for that band. At this point, why would they even try? Aside from the expense of paying off past lawsuits and alimony, they want the money. Apparently all that recent concert money they’ve recently earned has reminded them they were once that good. This should be interesting.”

Many are speculating that the band in question is Guns N’ Roses. Following their extensive Not In This Lifetime tour, a new album from them could be a very, very good thing.

