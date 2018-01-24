Alex Lifeson Confirms The End Of Rush

The worst has been (kind of) confirmed…Rush has called it quits.

Following the R40 tour in 2015, Neal Peart seemingly confirmed his own retirement – leaving the fate of Rush to Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee.

In a recent interview, Lifeson claimed that Rush is “basically done”, and that “We have no plans to tour or record any more. We’re basically done. After 41 years, we felt it was enough.”

41 years is a long time for a a band to be as active as Rush was, especially when you consider the technical prowess of their performances.

For the Rush fans who are disappointed, we may hear new music from Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee as a duo titled LeeLifeson.

(Exclaim!)