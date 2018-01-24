Elton John Announces Farewell Tour

Elton John just dropped news on a massive tour which should last at least 3 years. Appropriately called the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, the stretch of dates will kick off in North America this September.

The news came during an event in New York, moderated by CNN’s Anderson Cooper. At 70, Elton John wants to spend more time with family and this is his way of saying goodbye and thank you to the fans.

Over 300 dates in nearly every continent will be his way of saying au revoir, with the dates being split up across the next 3 years and various areas of the world. And he’s not messing around, telling Anderson Cooper that “I’m not going to say I’m retiring and then do a world tour. I’m not Cher.”

Tickets hit pre-sale tomorrow, but don’t forget that Sir Elton plans to wrap up the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour back in North America in 2021.

You can find a list of the already announced tour dates here.

(CoS)