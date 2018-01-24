Hollerado Want You To Join Them On Tour

A while back, Hollerado was announced as an opener for select dates on the upcoming tour from Portugal. The Man. The dates coincide with winter here in the prairies and mountains – beginning in Vancouver on February 2nd and taking them all the way to Winnipeg for February 8th.

This time around, Hollerado wants you to join them. Like, actually join them.

Hollerado decided after years and years of driving vans over sketchy winter roads, that they’re getting a tour bus. And you could be on it, helping them pay for it and hanging out with the band while they travel from Edmonton to Calgary, Calgary to Saskatoon, or Saskatoon to Winnipeg.

The tour bus has been listed on Airbnb as a 2-bunk sleeping accommodation, with wifi and a bathroom for #1 only. Oh, and the band. Cause you’d be hanging out with Hollerado on the Hollerado tour bus. They’ll also throw in 2 tickets to not just their concert in the departure city, but where you end up as well.

Here are the dates and listings on Airbnb:

02/05 Edmonton to Calgary

02/06 Calgary to Saskatoon

02/07 Saskatoon to Winnipeg

(Exclaim!)