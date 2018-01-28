 Skip to Content

Linkin Park Will Go On

Patrick Bateman

During a recent Q&A with fans of Linkin Park, Mike Shinoda had this to say about the future of the band:

Following the tragic death of Chester Bennington in July, many wondered what Linkin Park would look like down a hard road of mourning for the band and their fan base. Aside from a benefit concert for Chester, the band hasn’t performed together again – but Mike Shinoda did just release a three-song solo EP called Post Traumatic.

 

(CoS)

 

