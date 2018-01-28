Linkin Park Will Go On

During a recent Q&A with fans of Linkin Park, Mike Shinoda had this to say about the future of the band:

I have every intention on continuing with LP, and the guys feel the same. We have a lot of rebuilding to do, and questions to answer, so it’ll take time. https://t.co/nXLxTSd40J — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) January 25, 2018

Following the tragic death of Chester Bennington in July, many wondered what Linkin Park would look like down a hard road of mourning for the band and their fan base. Aside from a benefit concert for Chester, the band hasn’t performed together again – but Mike Shinoda did just release a three-song solo EP called Post Traumatic.

(CoS)