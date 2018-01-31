Stone Temple Pilots Detail New Album

Stone Temple Pilots are committed to providing fans with the STP experience in 2018. We know this because as 2017 wrapped up, Jeff Gutt was announced as the new frontman, they dropped their latest single “Meadow“, and announced a long string of tour dates.

Now we know that a new album will drop on March 16th, their first record since 2010. It’s a self-titled album featuring 12 tracks (including “Meadow“). In a statement released by the band, guitarist Dean DeLeo said “We are thrilled about what lies ahead…The best way for us to honor our past is to keep making new music.”

Here’s the track listing for Stone Temple Pilot’s brand new self-titled LP:

01. Middle of Nowhere

02. Guilty

03. Meadow

04. Just a Little Lie

05. Six Eight

06. Thought She’d Be Mine

07. Roll Me Under

08. Never Enough

09. The Art of Letting Go

10. Finest Hour

11. Good Shoes

12. Red & Blues

