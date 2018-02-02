Weezer Go ‘Dark’ On Upcoming Album

This week, Rivers Cuomo revealed a few details about the next Weezer album, out May 25th.

Following a line of colour-coded records, the “Black Album” will sound a bit, or a lot different than Weezer releases in the last few years. Cuomo said: “It’s real challenging for me. I don’t gravitate towards super dark music. There’s always got to be something triumphant about it in the end. So, I’ve been struggling trying to figure out how I can do a ‘Black Album’ as a writer.”

This comes just a few months after Rivers Cuomo said the new effort would lean “a lot more modern and electronic and not ’90s sounding.”