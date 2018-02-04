AC/DC Will Live To See A Few More Years

AC/DC last released an album in 2014…and a lot has changed for the band since Rock Or Bust came out.

Malcolm Young passed away in 2017, and singer Brian Johnson was replaced by none other than Axl Rose (who’s had his own crazy couple of years with Guns N’ Roses). The question of late is whether Angus Young will continue to push AC/DC into new territory, or call it a day.

According to AC/DC biographer Murray Engleheart, plans are in place for the band to continue touring, and they’ll do it on the heels of a brand new album. Engleheart also claims that Angus Young intends to record that new record with Axl Rose.

In this Facebook post, Engleheart wrote that “…AC/DC will continue with Axl on vocals – new album, touring, the whole nine yards…What was a massive gamble by Angus turned out to be an equally enormous triumph that has set the scene for the future.”

(CoS)