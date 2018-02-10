The Smashing Pumpkins Have Started A Countdown

Alright, so here’s the deal. Over the last few weeks, and even years – fans have been lead (and mislead) to believe that The Smashing Pumpkins are en route to a reunion.

Billy Corgan has referred to the possibilities of the group doing something nostalgic after years of uncertainty and dispute…and just a few weeks back, Corgan posted a picture of himself in the studio, hanging out with drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha, both original members of the Pumpkins. The missing link, former bassist D’Arcy Wretsky, then announced that she wouldn’t be part of a reunion tour, despite the tour never being announced. THEN, pictures from a photoshoot of Corgan, Chamberlin and Iha were leaked online! Plus, we’re lead to believe that Rick Rubin has been pegged to produce, or is already producing a new Smashing Pumpkins album.

All of these little clues, and no definitive answer…at least not until Thursday, February 15th. As of early Saturday morning, The Smashing Pumpkins website has been updated with a countdown clock… new music? Reunion tour? Remastered this, remastered that? Who knows, but the excitement is there for fans of The Smashing Pumpkins.

Knowing Billy Corgan, it could just be the announcement of a new SP-themed wrestling show. Just sayin’. Check out the site HERE.

