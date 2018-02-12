James Hetfield To Make Dramatic Acting Debut

James Hetfield of Metallica is getting into acting.

Hetfield has been cast in the upcoming film, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile – a biopic detailing notorious serial killer Ted Bundy. The movie will feature actors like Zac Efron, John Malkovich, Jim Parsons and more. The metal icon will play a Utah highway patrol officer named Bob Hayward, who was the first officer to arrest Ted Bundy.

Director Joe Berlinger also directed and produced Some Kind of Monster and wrote This Monster Lives…so it’s safe to say he’s VERY familiar with Hetfield and the rest of Metallica.

No release date has been announced as of now, but it should be interesting to see how his role plays out.

