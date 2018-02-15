And The Big Tease From The Smashing Pumpkins Is…

A REUNION TOUR! And quite possibly the least surprising reunion announcement in the history of rock & roll. Thanks to a few weeks of somewhat cryptic teases from Billy Corgan, as well as former bassist D’Arcy Wretsky going public with her brutal relationship with her old bandmates…the secret was spilled well before the official announcement.

Regardless, the Smashing Pumpkins are back at it, with Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin returning to the stage in what is expected to be an impressive production. Spanning 36 cities, the “Shiny And Oh So Bright” tour starts in July. The reunited Pumpkins’ will play music from Gish, Siamese Dream, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, Adore and Machina/The Machines of God (The first 5 albums).

According to the band, “This show and staging will be unlike any we’ve ever done, and will feature a set unlike any we’ve ever played. For if this is a chance at a new beginning, we plan on ushering it in with a real bang…”

Although the only Canadian dates include Toronto and Montreal, maybe if the interest is there – we could see additional shows. (Or at least I hope – Patrick)

Smashing Pumpkins 2018 Dates:

07/12 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

07/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

07/16 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

07/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

07/21 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Centre

07/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

07/24 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

07/25 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

07/27 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

07/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07/29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/07 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

08/08 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/11 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

08/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

08/19 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/20 – Omaha, NE @ Centurylink Center

08/21 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

08/24 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

08/25 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center

08/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

08/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

09/01 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

09/05 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/07 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

(CoS)