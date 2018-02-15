And The Big Tease From The Smashing Pumpkins Is…

A REUNION TOUR! And quite possibly the least surprising reunion announcement in the history of rock & roll. Thanks to a few weeks of somewhat cryptic teases from Billy Corgan, as well as former bassist D’Arcy Wretsky going public with her brutal relationship with her old bandmates…the secret was spilled well before the official announcement.
Regardless, the Smashing Pumpkins are back at it, with Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin returning to the stage in what is expected to be an impressive production. Spanning 36 cities, the “Shiny And Oh So Bright” tour starts in July. The reunited Pumpkins’ will play music from Gish, Siamese Dream, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, Adore and Machina/The Machines of God (The first 5 albums).
According to the band, “This show and staging will be unlike any we’ve ever done, and will feature a set unlike any we’ve ever played. For if this is a chance at a new beginning, we plan on ushering it in with a real bang…”
Although the only Canadian dates include Toronto and Montreal, maybe if the interest is there – we could see additional shows. (Or at least I hope – Patrick)
Smashing Pumpkins 2018 Dates:
07/12 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
07/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
07/16 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
07/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
07/21 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Centre
07/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
07/24 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
07/25 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
07/27 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
07/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/07 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
08/08 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/11 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
08/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
08/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
08/19 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/20 – Omaha, NE @ Centurylink Center
08/21 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
08/24 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
08/25 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
08/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
08/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum
09/01 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
09/05 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/07 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center