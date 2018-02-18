The Arkells Are Going To The Olympics

Knocking At The Door by The Arkells has become a sports anthem smash, used by the NHL, MLB and even the NFL during the recent Super Bowl broadcast. It’s given the band a ton of notice, and the song joins an exclusive playlist not just for athletes in North America, but now South Korea as well.

Arkells frontman Max Kerman took to Twitter this past week after seeing a video of Knocking At The Door being played to scenes of Canadian Olympians celebrating. He thought it would be cool to play the song live for our athlete’s on the other side of the world. Turns out he wasn’t the only one…

I think we can make that happen. 🇨🇦✈️🇰🇷🎶 What do you think? Bonne idée?!! @TeamCanada — Air Canada (@AirCanada) February 16, 2018

And that’s all it took for Air Canada and Team Canada to arrange for The Arkells to fly 16 hours to Pyeongchang, South Korea. According to an interview with the CBC, Max Kerman “says scheduling and details for when the band is over there is still being ironed out, but they hope to get the opportunity to perform for Canada’s athletes”.

🛬🇰🇷 Guess #TeamCanada will see you guys soon 👋 https://t.co/YjPT8ZK4Hv — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) February 16, 2018

Hopefully it’s all well-documented!

(CBC)