The Tragically Hip…On Ice

By now you’ve definitely heard the names of Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir. And thanks to the gold medals they won during the Winter Olympics, the two figure skating superstars will pay tribute to Gord Downie and the Hip at a figure skating exhibition gala on February 25th. The event helps close the Olympics and features performances from the medal winners, but without the rules and judging.

Virtue and Moir will show off an on-ice spectacle set to the Tragically Hip’s Long Time Running. Speaking to the Canadian Press, Scott Moir said “When I think about Gord and I think about the Hip and what they’ve been able to do, it’s kind of the soundtrack to being Canadian almost…It’s special for us that we get to skate to the Hip, and it’s our tribute to one of my heroes and a guy who was so wonderfully weird, and just how he embraced life.”

They’ve done this before, performing to Long Time Running at the Skate Canada International competition in October. Footage of that routine is below.

(Exclaim!)