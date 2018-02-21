Vicky Cornell Opens Up About Chris Cornell’s Death

Vicky Cornell has made her first TV appearance since the May 2017 death of her husband, iconic frontman Chris Cornell. Vicky appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the circumstances surrounding Cornell’s death with anchor Robin Roberts – specifically how his struggle with addiction may have played a role in his suicide.

According to Vicky Cornell, the musician was prescribed drugs to deal with a shoulder injury that caused him a great deal of pain. And despite the coroners investigation (ruling it as a suicide not caused by the combination of several different drugs in his system), Vicky believes that the impact of prescription drug use after years of sobriety was a major factor in his death. And that his personality during his final year was noticeably different because of the drugs. Here are some quotes from the interview:

“Approximately a year before he died, he was prescribed a benzodiazepine to help him sleep. He had torn his shoulder … the pain in the shoulder was waking him up at night and it was keeping him up. He had really delayed speech. He was forgetful. The brain of someone who has a substance use disorder is different from that of … someone who doesn’t … He relapsed.” “I don’t think that he could make any decisions because of the level of impairment. You think addiction is a choice, and it’s not. I think that if there was less stigma around it, more people would speak up.” “My husband was the furthest thing from a rock star junkie. He just wasn’t. He was the best husband, the greatest father. I lost my soulmate and the love of my life.”

