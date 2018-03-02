Twenty One Pilots Album Makes History

Twenty One Pilots have done something in the modern era that no other band has ever accomplished. The RIAA has certified EVERY song on the album with at least Gold status. The certification combines single sales as well as factoring streams into the mix. “Hometown” was the last song on the album to cross the 500000 mark for gold status. A song needs to hit 1 million for Platinum status.

The top song on the album is Stressed Out which was certified 7x Platinum, Ride at 4x platinum, Tear In My Heart is 2x Platinum, followed by HeavyDirtySoul, Lane Boy, & Fairly Local at Platinum. Every other song has Gold status.

Twenty One Pilots are reportedly currently working on the follow up album, though a timeline for release has not been announced.

