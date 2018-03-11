Pearl Jam Drop Surprise Single

It’s been a while since we heard new Pearl Jam, but just ahead of a few South American dates on their 2018 tour – a new single arrives. “Can’t Deny Me” is the name and it’s hard to ignore the politically-motivated themes of the song, quite clearly aimed at You-Know-Who in the United States. The song is only available (for now) to members of the official Pearl Jam Ten Club. Which is free by the way, so if you do want to give “Can’t Deny Me” a listen – it only takes a few steps to do so. Just go here.

In the meantime, here’s Eddie Vedder and his cover of Tom Petty from the Oscar’s. Beautiful.

(CoS)