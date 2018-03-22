Audioslave Members Tribute Chris Cornell With Special Guest

The latest in musical tributes to the late Chris Cornell happened in New Zealand this week. During a Prophets Of Rage show in Auckland, former Audioslave members Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk took the opportunity to play “Like A Stone”. System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian took over for Cornell’s vocals – a tribute that sounded really, really good.
Apparently it was good enough for Cornell’s wife Vicky, who tweeted about it with some encouraging words – both for Chris Cornell’s former band mates and the fans. Check out the footage.
Thank you @serjtankian @tmorello #TimmyC #BradWilk @prophetsofrage for your love -honoring and keeping @chriscornell ‘s memory alive. Thank you to the fans in Auckland,NZ – I know he was with you all tonight! #Audioslave https://t.co/yXd3ftvr0H
— Vicky Cornell (@vickycornell) March 20, 2018