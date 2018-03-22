What Do Frank Sinatra, Celine Dion and Blink-182 Have In Common???

They all love Las Vegas! But who doesn’t? And we figure you probably aren’t attracted to Vegas for the Celine Dion shows – but Blink-182 might be able to do the trick. Because the pop-punk legends have announced a 16-date Vegas residency with the Palms Casino Resort. Dubbed “Kings Of The Weekend“, the shows will happen on select weekends between May and November 2018.

Such a prosperous business opportunity could only be commented on by the always-funny Mark Hoppus, who said ““When the Palms asked us to do a residency here in Vegas, we said ‘Absolutely!’ Now, we just have to cast our showgirls, create our set list – a true throwback of Vegas classics with Sinatra, Liberace. Maybe we can even marry someone onstage … The possibilities in Vegas are endless.”

Tickets range from fairly affordable to insanely expensive, but maybe this is what the future looks like for more bands like Blink-182. The times are changing, that’s for sure.

Find more here…and check out the schedule below.

Kings Of The Weekend Dates:

05/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

06/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

06/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

06/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

06/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

06/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

06/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

10/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

11/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

11/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

11/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

11/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

11/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

11/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

