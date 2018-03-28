Matthew Good Recovering After Passing Out On Stage In Edmonton

Tuesday night in Edmonton, Matthew Good passed out only 10 minutes into his set. On night two of two at the Jubilee Auditorium on the co-headlining Tour Across Canada with Our Lady Peace, Good was rushed to hospital, but appears to be alright.
Following his set on Monday night, Matthew Good informed the crowd that he had performed with pneumonia. Despite that, he attempted to perform the next night. Raine Maida took the stage to ensure fans that Matthew Good was determined to take the stage, apparently regardless of how he was feeling. The bands have postponed their Prince George concert by one day so Good can try to recuperate and continue the tour.
Raine Maida of Our Lady Peace posted this on his Instagram account:
Being a touring artist comes with incredible rewards but id be lying if I said it doesn’t also have its challenges. Yes …we get that euphoria of performing night after night. We get to experience great cities and cultures and for the most part are pretty much catered to all along the way but…We also go long stretches away from family, missing birthdays, kids basketball games, holidays. We rarely get proper sleep jumping from tour buses, to hotels to airports & because of this often become run down & see our immune systems compromised. Tonight in Edmonton AB we saw the affects and stress of touring take its toll on our good friend @matthewgoodgram as he collapsed on stage 10 minutes into his set. He was rushed to the hospital immediately. The fact that Matt even went on stage tonight is a testament to him as an artist, literally suffering & risking his health for the show. It’s strangely fascinating how, as artists, we never want to disappoint our fans. Matt lived that tonight & paid with his health. He has two beautiful children at home that need him to help build LEGO masterpieces so if we have to postpone the tour…so be it. Fortunately, he’s doing well, has his sass back and we don’t expect too much disruption on the last leg of this tour. Thoughts & prayers headed to you @matthewgoodgram. Literally. We’re on our way to the hospital my friend.