Matthew Good Recovering After Passing Out On Stage In Edmonton

Tuesday night in Edmonton, Matthew Good passed out only 10 minutes into his set. On night two of two at the Jubilee Auditorium on the co-headlining Tour Across Canada with Our Lady Peace, Good was rushed to hospital, but appears to be alright.

Following his set on Monday night, Matthew Good informed the crowd that he had performed with pneumonia. Despite that, he attempted to perform the next night. Raine Maida took the stage to ensure fans that Matthew Good was determined to take the stage, apparently regardless of how he was feeling. The bands have postponed their Prince George concert by one day so Good can try to recuperate and continue the tour.

Raine Maida of Our Lady Peace posted this on his Instagram account:

(Exclaim!)