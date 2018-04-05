Arctic Monkeys Announce Album Release Date

It’s been almost 5 years since we last heard new music from the Arctic Monkeys when they dropped their 2013 release AM. But after a few weeks of not-so-subtle hints, the band has announced their newest project.

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, the Arctic Monkeys 6th studio album will come out on May 11th. 11 new tracks from AM that could be more of the great thing they’ve shown us in the past, or something completely new and different given the 5 years in between records. Expect to hear more as the weeks go on, but for now – this video teaser will have to do.

