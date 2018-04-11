Tom Cochrane Tributes The Humboldt Broncos

You’ve heard Tom Cochrane’s “Big League” before. It’s a Cochrane classic. And the story it tells is all too close to the tragedy that affected the Humboldt Broncos last week.

Some might say the song, a story of a father who loses his hockey-bound son in a horrific car accident, is too real and too soon to be used to tribute the victims and survivors involved in the accident in Saskatchewan. Others think it’s the perfect way to use music as a way to cope with the devestation.

Last night during TSN’s NHL playoff preview, Tom Cochrane performed “Big League” while a montage of photos featuring the Humboldt Broncos reminded viewers who exactly the country has been mourning and supporting these past few days.

It’s a great performance, and Cochrane even changed some lyrics to adapt the song as a more personal tribute to the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey team:

“All the right moves when he turned 18. Ridin’ to the game and ridin’ with his team. Ridin’ with their friends and ridin’ for their dreams. Ridin’ off to immortality in the big league.”

You can watch the performance HERE.

(CTV)