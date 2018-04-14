Billie Joe Armstrong Debuts Solo Project

Billie Joe Armstrong has released a surprise EP – but not as Green Day. It’s assumed that this is somewhat of a solo-project, releasing 3 songs as a new band called The Longshot. The self-titled EP is the first taste of a project that apparently also includes a “New album “Love is for Losers” coming eventually sooner or later. Probably sooner”. That informationis taken from The Longshot Instagram page.

Fans of Green Day will be happy to hear that these new tunes from The Longshot don’t stray too far from the typical Green Day sound – and the tracks are pretty good. Listen for yourself!

(CoS)