Here’s Our First Taste Of New TOOL

Instead of another story about the possibility of maybe hearing new Tool tunes in the next century – this is a post about hearing a snippet of new Tool TODAY.

Despite weeks (months) of teases, cryptic hints and what kind of feels like in-fighting between various Tool members – and the whole waiting for years (!!!) to hear new Tool – a small chunk of a ‘new’ song, supposedly called “Descending” was made available this week. The song is featured in a YouTube video detailing Tool’s Music Clinics – but according to Tool fans, the band has been playing ‘Descending’ for a few years now. So even new Tool isn’t actually new Tool. The wait continues.

(Exclaim!)