Welcome To Your Stay… At The Pearl Jam Hotel

Well, Pearl Jam-themed hotel room that is.

The Edgewater hotel in Seattle knows the Pearl Jam fan base is a little crazy for everything related to PJ, so they decided to design a suite based on the legendary grunge rockers.

Bookings are officially underway, and the Edgewater describes it as including “industrial, grunge-inspired designs,” authentic posters and that it’s the “ultimate rock ‘n’ roll luxury”. They even have a turntable with all the Pearl Jam vinyl you can imagine – AND a guitar and amplifier to play along or impress your friends with those sweet, sweet PJ riffs.

Check out some photos below:

(Stereogum)

