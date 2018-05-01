Welcome To Your Stay... At The Pearl Jam Hotel

Well, Pearl Jam-themed hotel room that is.
The Edgewater hotel in Seattle knows the Pearl Jam fan base is a little crazy for everything related to PJ, so they decided to design a suite based on the legendary grunge rockers.
Bookings are officially underway, and the Edgewater describes it as including “industrial, grunge-inspired designs,” authentic posters and that it’s the “ultimate rock ‘n’ roll luxury”. They even have a turntable with all the Pearl Jam vinyl you can imagine – AND a guitar and amplifier to play along or impress your friends with those sweet, sweet PJ riffs.
Check out some photos below:
'Just Breathe' in Ultimate @PearlJam Fandom @ this New Themed Hotel Suite https://t.co/uUbQnMC7Rv Need another reason to stay? The Edgewater, in partnership with Vitalogy Foundation, will donate 10% of the suite revenues from May 1 – Aug 10 to help fight homelessness in Seattle.
Pearl Jam Suite, kids. #seattlelegends Never to late to be a Band Aid. First guest to crash the pad and we thrashed the place. Ha. Listened to Ten from top to bottom.