Foo Fighters Play ‘Everlong’, Fans Get Married

‘Everlong‘ is one of the (or the) greatest Foo Fighters song there is. We all know it. If you disagree, you probably wouldn’t get married to the love of your life with the band themselves playing their classic track in the background.

And this isn’t a “Hey Dave Grohl, can you come play ‘Everlong‘ at our wedding?”-type situation. This is a “Let’s bring a witness to ordain us during the Foo Fighters show”-type scenario.

Check out the video below, no word yet on whether Grohl and Co. have responded to the legally-binding marriage that took place during their concert in Dallas on April 21st.

Hey @foofighters big shout out for being the band at your wedding . Thanks a million to the staff at the starplex pavilion for helping our dreams come true #foofighterswedding #bestfoodayever #davegrohl #foofighters pic.twitter.com/ioq9Sunj4p — Belinda Marie Rosales (@BeLLaHMaReE) April 23, 2018

(CoS)