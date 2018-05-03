UPDATE: New (?) Guns N’ Roses

UPDATE: On top of the expected announcement of the “Locked N’ Loaded” boxset – Guns N’ Roses also dropped 1 of the 49 unreleased tracks in the collection. ‘Shadow of Your Love‘ is the first song GNR ever rehearsed together way back in 1986. And it’s awesome.

By now we all know how successful the Guns N’ Roses reunion has been. They’ve been playing shows together for 2 years now, travelling all over the world proving to fans old and new that they’re still a powerhouse, and probably more cohesive than ever before. Shocking, but it’s been an incredible experiment-gone-right.

Aside from the extensive touring, the future of GNR has been pondered by fans, rumours about where to go next have spread – and we finally have some clues. A mysterious countdown timer began ticking towards 0 on a newly created website… GNR.FM. That timer has almost run out, but not before a supposed leak/tease of what we can expect. And it likely has to do with the 30th anniversary of 1987’s Appetite For Destruction.

A since-deleted ‘unboxing video’ shows the contents of the remastered “Locked N’ Loaded” reissue, supposedly out on June 29th. If true, the boxset will consist of four CD’s, seven 12-inch records and much more including unreleased recordings, books, art and replica memorabilia.

And because the internet is a beautiful and terrifying place, the unboxing video may be deleted – but there are pictures and a list of what the boxset will include. Hit the link for all the juicy details HERE.

(CoS)