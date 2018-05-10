Introducing The Billy Talent Charity Trust

Billy Talent has decided to take their name and use it for the good of the people. The band launched the Billy Talent Charity Trust recently, run by the band’s drummer Aaron Solowoniuk. The BTCT will support multiple charities during it’s existence, and funds will be raised by offering limited edition items for fans of Billy Talent.

For example, the first project for the Billy Talent Charity Trust is selling a unique collectors plaque for the fans. It features a gold record, artwork from BT’s singles, studio and live albums as well as a limited edition photo and the plaque is hand signed in GOLD by each member of Billy Talent. You can purchase the plaque for $299, only until May 21st.

Drummer Aaron Solowoniuk said “From our start 25 years ago, it’s been important to our band to give back. Launching BTCT will give us the opportunity to give to a variety of organizations with values that we believe in. I’ve been living with MS for over 20 years now and I have seen what a great impact the MS Society of Canada has. I am happy to announce that they will be receiving the funds from our first project as BTCT.”

Congrats to Billy Talent on launching this initiative! Fans can visit billytalentcharitytrust.com for more info, and head to billytalentplaques.com to check out the collectors plaque!