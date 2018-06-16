This Week In: Live Performances

Following news that Weezer’s cover of ‘Africa’ is their most successful song this decade, they took it to Jimmy Kimmel Live, and even had Toto keyboardist Steve Porcaro join them to pay more homage to the incredibly popular and viral hit from 1982.

Smashing Pumpkins are getting closer to their massive Shiny And Oh So Bright tour, reuniting 75% of the original crew. Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin performed their classic ‘Zero’, as well as the brand new song ‘Solara’ (produced by Rick Rubin). Whether you like the new track or not, it’s hard to argue that Smashing Pumpkins don’t sound like the good old days.

Trust a festival in Florence, Italy to inspire one of the greatest on-stage collaborations of our lifetime. With both Guns N’ Roses AND the Foo Fighters scheduled to play the Firenze Rocks festival – fans were treated to both bands on stage AT THE SAME TIME. ROCK EXPLOSION!!!! During The Grohl & Co. Show, Slash, Axl and Duff showed up to help the Foo cover GNR’s classic ‘It’s So Easy’.