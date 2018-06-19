Pearl Jam Forced To Cancel London Concert

For the first time in the band’s history, Pearl Jam have cancelled a show because Eddie Vedder lost his voice.

Following the first of 2 shows at London’s O2 Arena, the band announced the postponement via Twitter – promising to reschedule the concert in the next few weeks with all tickets still valid.

Thankfully, Pearl Jam knows that to see one of their shows isn’t another regular concert – and there are probably a lot of disappointed fans. Hopefully Vedder gets his voice back to continue with PJ’s jam-packed summer, which includes a show in Missoula, Montana in August. We already know of a few Drive listener’s (and employees) who have plans to go to that show.

Check out their statement below, which is very sincere.

Attention London: Tonight’s show at The O2 has been postponed. Rescheduled date is TBD. Our biggest apologies and thank you for your understanding. #PJLIVE2018 pic.twitter.com/MLBrE5aRZ8 — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) June 19, 2018

(Exclaim!)