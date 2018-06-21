Travis Barker’s Health Is Forcing blink-182 To Cancel More Shows

Last week, blink-182 announced that they were postponing their weekend residency in Las Vegas due to a medical emergency involving drummer Travis Barker. The band said Barker was suffering blood clots in his arms, as well as a staph infection – and that due to doctor’s orders they were cancelling the shows so he could recover.

The postponement was expected to be a short one, but apparently things have gotten worse. Barker was released from hospital on Monday evening, but had to return this past Tuesday due to some complications. A doctor’s note was posted to his Instagram page, explaining that Barker has “developed thrombophlebitis in his bilateral and upper extremities as well as cellulitis.” Sounds rough, and hopefully doesn’t affect the future of one of the greatest punk drummers the world has ever seen.

(CoS)