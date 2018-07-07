Catching Up With The Tragically Hip

It’s been a while since the Tragically Hip made an appearance in the public eye. Losing Gord Downie in 2017, the remaining member’s of ‘Canada’s Band’ sat down for an interview with ET Canada this past week.

Some of the topics they touched on were the grieving process since Downie’s death this past October, thoughts on continuing as a band – and the support they received from fans. It’s well worth a watch, or a read – which you can do here.

As for the future of Rob Baker, Gord Sinclair and Paul Langlois – they began a new venture as investors in recreational marijuana last year. With legalization on October 17th, it’s been announced that a number of weed strains will be named after various Tragically Hip tracks. Here’s a list of the strains and the songs they come from:

Grace for, “Grace, Too” off of 1994’s Day For Night

50MC, for “Fifty-Mission Cap” off of 1992’s Fully Completely

Morning Moon, for “Morning Moon” off of 2009’s We Are The Same

Eldorado, for “Eldorado” off of 1992’s Fully Completely

Gems, for “The Last of the Unplucked Gems” off of 1991’s Road Apples

(CTV)