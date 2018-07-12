Surprise! Dave Grohl Continues To Be Awesome

The Foo Fighters played our nation’s capital for the first time in over a decade the other night. And thousands who attended the Ottawa Bluesfest had a night they won’t forget. That includes a local busker by the name of Christina Leigh.

In the hours before the Foo Fighters set, Leigh, set up her busking equipment in Ottawa’s Byward Market. She had announced on Twitter that she would be stationed there from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., playing some Foo Fighters tracks before the big show itself. She tweeted her plan in an attempt to grab the attention of Dave Grohl himself, inviting him to come busk with her – and she even made a sign that almost seemed a little desperate…”Dave Grohl, pls notice me.” But when the man shows up, who cares how desperate it was.

Speaking to Ottawa’s CFRA…it sounds like the encounter happened very quickly: “I’m just pulling my guitar out, I had just taken a picture of my funny sign, and my boyfriend just goes, ‘Christina, look,'” Leigh told the station. “I look up and there’s Dave Grohl — his daughter had pointed out my sign and he was just sitting there, giggling.”

ok but uHhhhHHHH what just happened pic.twitter.com/aimITUDthJ — xtina leigh (@teenleaf) July 10, 2018

And with a quick selfie, a nice chat and a goodbye…Grohl was gone. For he had more fans dreams to fulfill that night. And every night after.

(Exclaim!)