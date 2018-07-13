Gord Downie Tribute At Pearl Jam Concert

Pearl Jam was one of the band’s that gave tribute to Gord Downie on stage in the last year or so. And it happened again the other night.

PJ’s Jeff Ament traded t-shirts with a fan in the crowd in Barcelona on July 10th. With Ament starting the concert wearing a Cult shirt, he swapped it for a shirt that read “Gord F*&*ing Downie” and wore that throughout the show. Apparently the shirt swap request was made by the Pearl Jam bassist himself, and it also inspired Eddie Vedder to dedicate their performance of “Come Back” to the late, great Gord Downie.

Last night Pearl Jam played in Spain. Jeff Ament wore the best tshirt ever. pic.twitter.com/Zi9J9cekeN — Sammy Kohn (@sammykohn) July 12, 2018

(Exclaim!)