Toto Return The Favour, Cover Weezer Song

Weezer hit the jackpot a couple months back when they jumped on the viral bandwagon and covered Toto’s ‘Africa’, which in many cases has replaced Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ as the trendy song to sing and ‘meme’ with.

It became the biggest hit Weezer has had in a decade or so, if not more. And now Toto has gone ahead and covered the infamous Weezer single ‘Hash Pipe’. Toto alerted the public to them being prepared to drop a cover of the song in the near future, but until then, we’ve got live footage of their take on ‘Hash Pipe’ from Toto’s Vancouver concert last week. And it’s actually pretty good.

(Exclaim!)