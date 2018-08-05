Greta Van Fleet Make ‘New’ Look ‘Old’

Greta Van Fleet, a classic-rock inspired group of young fellas from Michigan are on track to being one of the fastest-rising groups in recent history. And as the world awaits the release of their debut record (date and title unknown), they seem to be performing at most major music festivals and are weeks away from hitting Canada on a string of dates.

GVF has now unveiled a music video for their most recent track, ‘When The Curtain Falls’, a vertical video meant to be watched right on your smartphone. Shot on a mountain somewhere, with a Super 8 filter…you’d think Greta Van Fleet were from the 70’s or something. Check out the video below…and see details on the Calgary/Edmonton Greta Van Fleet shows HERE.

Greta Van Fleet – "When the Curtain Falls" Vertical Video It's deeply gratifying to announce that our vertical video for "When the Curtain Falls" is now available for you. https://gretavanfleet.lnk.to/WTCF Posted by Greta Van Fleet on Thursday, August 2, 2018

