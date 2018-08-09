Pearl Jam Continue To Put On Amazing Shows, And They’re Also Really Good Guys

BIG Pearl Jam news this week as they begin their ‘Home/Away Show’ tour dates. Two shows in Seattle have turned into a rally point for PJ fans from all over the world, hoping to see some ‘hometown’ Pearl Jam concerts, the first in 5 years. The band is also using these shows as a way to address the severe homelessness problems in Seattle, and raise A LOT of money.

According to this report, Pearl Jam has already helped raise over $11 Million for the cause, with local businesses also joining the efforts.

At the first Seattle Home Show, Pearl Jam played a 33-song set, which included this incredible White Stripes cover.

(CoS)

(Q13FOX)