Arkells Announce New Album

October 19th. Rally Cry. Spread the word.

That’s the release date and title of the just-announced, new album from the Arkells. Rally Cry is the follow up to 2016’s Morning Report, which really doesn’t seem that long ago, probably because we’re still listening to it A LOT.

“We made Rally Cry in the midst of touring our last record, with our live show fresh in our minds each time we entered the studio,” Mike DeAngelis, Arkells guitarist.

Singer Max Kerman said “On Rally Cry, there’s an urgency to recording these songs and hearing them back. It’s our sharpest and most concentrated effort yet.”

Still no track list as of right now, but we should know more soon. In the meantime, here’s the album art, as well as a new live video from a recent Hamilton show.

(Exclaim!)