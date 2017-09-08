Yes we know, summer is almost over and it is breaking our hearts, but hold back your tears people because we’re making this September a little more cheesy! You’ve guessed right it is the 9th Annual Grilled Cheese Invitational! This means that you can make your most delicious and unique Grilled Cheese and fight to the death for yours to be the best! All funds raised by this delicious, bloody, and exciting fundraiser goes to the Prostate Cancer Centre, because we all know that grilled cheese is prostate cancer’s kryptonite! There will be 3 awards that all ten teams will be fighting for:

The Drool Award: This winner has made a sandwich that I would give my left arm for it’s scrumptiousness!

The “Whaat?” Award: This winner has picked out the most unique ingredient(s) for their sandwich and it actually tastes great!… Not like I was surprised or anything…

The Flair Award: This winner stands straight out from the crowd with their costumes, elaborate booth or even a sassy dance routine! No one will notice your grilled cheese is awful if it is served by a storm trooper…

To enter your team, please fill out the registration form below! Make sure you hurry because only the first 10 tens are entered!

If you have any problems please contact Amanda Stonehouse 403-343-7105, amanda.stonehouse@jpbg.ca. Once registered you will receive a confirmation email saying either YAY you’re in or nay you are team 11 🙁

EVENT DETAILS

When: September 8 2017

Time: 10:30-11 am set up

11-12 Judging

11:30-2ish Open to Public

Where: Southside Dodge Chrysler at 2804 Gaetz Avenue

What do you need??

Your team will need an awesome team name & items to deck out your table

You need to provide: A menu listing the ingredients on your booth table to avoid any allergy issues

Butter, bread, cheese and all other special ingredients you need to make your grilled cheese! You will need enough ingredients to make approximately 50 grilled cheeses!

$100 entry fee for the Grilled Cheese that goes straight to the Prostate Cancer Centre!

PLEASE NOTE: Any perishable items MUST be kept in a cooler with ice and be stored at safe temperatures and all food stuffs must be stored off of the ground! Be sure to label your bags/coolers with your name.

We will supply power to the 10 teams but you need to bring your own hot plate, BBQ, or whatever you need to cook with: plus a knife, cutting board, frying pan & the means to sanitize your supplies.

Why are we doing this? Because we really love Grilled Cheese and fighting Prostate Cancer so why not do it together?

The public will be invited to come down to sample your creation! Cut them into 4s and hope that the public and the judges can give you the passing grade.

What we supply:

Hand Sanitizer

Disposable Gloves

Sandwich plates

Paper towel

Power to plug in!

Also we need to give a shoutout to all the sponsors that help make this happen! Southside Dodge Chrysler Jeep gets a big ol’ high five for letting us set up in their lot and steal their power! Pepsi is supplying all the pop you can imagine so we all can get our fix! Special Event Rentals is bringing tables and chairs so that everyone isn’t sitting on the floor hippie style eating these creations. Old Dutch is bringing chips, and everyone loves chips!

Thanks for all your support! We can’t wait to try your cheesy creation!