Are you ready for another round? Beer & A Band is back with a new limited edition beer from Troubled Monk & performance from USS!!! Want to be the first to try this great new beer and see the show? Don’t go looking for a purchase link…the only way you’re getting in to this shindig is to WIN!

Be listening for the cue to call Monday through Saturday at random times between 6a-9p. Caller 7 to 34-DRIVE (403-343-7483) wins a pair of tickets to Beer & Band. Your tickets include pre-show appetizers at Bo’s, door prizes, the USS show, plus after party DJ set from Human Kebab! PLUS, you will be automatically entered in a draw to upgrade to VIP! Our Beer & A Band VIP’s also get an exclusive acoustic performance from USS on the Troubled Monk patio, brewery tours, the chance to win a $500 gift card to Parkland Mall, & more!

We start handing out tickets Monday April 16th! Download THE DRIVE app (link is over there on the right side of the page) & we’ll occasionally send out push notifications that will tell you exactly when the next cue to call will be! Won’t be every time though, we don’t want to spam you with notifications!

You’re probably thinking, what kind of awesome beer am I going to be the first to try! Well, we need to save something for later! We’ll unveil what USS & the Troubled Monk have cooked up towards the end of May.